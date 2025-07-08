A teacher has been snared in police sting, sending explicit genitalia pictures to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Philip Bayley, 36, who was an English teacher at St Michael’s Church of England High School in Chorley, also said he was “kind of horny”, called the girl “sexy” and wrote: “Sorry for ruining your innocence” on Kik and Snapchat social media messages between April 4 and 12, 2024.

He has now been struck off from teaching indefinitely, with officials calling his behaviour “extremely concerning behaviour and very serious in nature.”

What happened?

An undercover police operative joined a group called halfterm#ukschoolhalfterm on the messaging platform Kik. Posing as ‘Child A’, they posted a message on the group stating “Hey. All open for PM and Snap.Bored” and received a private message from Bayley. They began a private conversation in which he learnt that Child A was a 12-year-old girl and he revealed he was a schoolteacher.

Over nine days from his home in Wigan, Bayley sent a catalogue of pictures of his penis, suggested he could straddle his chest and kiss hi, and sent links to clothing including a lace bodysuit, saying “Would love to see you in something like that”.

On April 15, 2024, Bayley was arrested on suspicion of sending an unsolicited photograph of genitalia to a person for the purpose of sexual gratification and being reckless as to whether it would cause alarm, distress or humiliation, and, intentionally attempting to engage in sexual communication with a Child A, a person under 16 who he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

He was released on bail, the conditions of which included that he did not have unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 18 unless unavoidable in daily life. His employment at the school ceased on May 1, 2024 and the following day, the school reported him to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

St Michael’s is an Anglican secondary school in Chorley, formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.49 - making it ‘above average’. | Google

On or around August 28, 2024, he pleaded guilty to the charges, and on October 18, 2024, was sentenced to a total of six months imprisonment suspended for 18 months. He is also subject to a seven-year sexual harm prevention order and an order requiring him to register with the police for seven years.

Decision by the TRA

A report released this week by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said that he has expressed remorse for his actions and reference has been made to him attending therapy to address his conduct. However, it states that the panel had “limited information” about Mr Bayley’s insight and regret, and it was “insufficient to assure it that the risk of repetition of the same, or similar, conduct by Mr Bayley had been reduced to an acceptable level, particularly given his willingness to continue the messaging with the person he believed to be a 12 year-old child even when he had shown some feeling of being conflicted and taking into account that he had many years’ experience working as a teacher and had received safeguarding training.”

Decision maker Marc Cavey ruled that it was necessary to impose a prohibition order in order to maintain public confidence in the profession. He decided Philip Bayley is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. He said: “Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Bayley shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”

He has 28 days to appeal from June 26.

St Michael’s Church of England High School has been approached for comment.