Chorley gets a taste of Egyptian history after Lancashire's experts come to town

It has been a case of being transported back in time to the time of pyramids, mummies and Canopic jars at one Chorley library after local historians set up shop in the book emporium.

Adlington Library has been home to a range of Egyptian artefacts and objects since the beginning of July after teaming up with the Horus Egyptology Society.

Bill Nolan Wigan's Horus Egyptology Society with various Egyptian artifacts on display at Adlington Library (Photos: Michelle Adamson/Johnston Press)

Bill Nolan, from Adlington and a member of the Wigan-based society, teamed up with library manager Carole Turner to bring the display to town.

Bill said: “I wanted to support the local library; it’s not just somewhere to come and get books but a place of further interest.”

Carole, who has been manager since February last year, added: “[Being manager] has been a bit of a baptism of fire as we were meant to close in March.

“It’s been really good and there’s a lot of potential going forward.”

One of the artefacts on display

Bill is now looking for fellow enthusiasts of Egypt to form monthly groups at the library to discuss matters concerning the country and its rich history.

He added: “It’s about getting out of your home and being party of a community on a regular basis.”

Figures in glass display boxes