Over the past five years, Hispec, a premier UK provider of essential life safety products and innovative lighting solutions, has experienced a five-fold surge in turnover, accompanied by a doubling of product offerings and team size.

Under the leadership of Chris Loughlin, the privately owned business, situated in Chorley, has achieved substantial growth, attributing its success to strategic diversification, infusion of expertise, and a string of impressive client acquisitions.

Overall Hispac has seen an increase in turnover from £4 million to £20 million, expanded its product portfolio from 200 items to 400, and doubled its workforce from 13 to 26 employees since 2019.

Due to its success, the business has even earned recognition by securing the 56th position in the Sunday Times 100 list of the fastest-growing private companies and has also seen several key client wins over the period.

Main image: Hispec in the North Business Park. Inset: Managing director of Hispec Chris Loughlin.

What has the firm said about their success?

The Managing Director, Chris Loughlin, who took over the role from Wayne Loughlin five years ago, said: “The transformation of Hispec has been a collective achievement, with many talented industry leaders joining the team and bringing their skills, enthusiasm and dedication that’s ultimately resulted in Hispec’s growth.

“Acknowledging the need for evolution, we consciously decided to diversify our business into three core areas: wholesale, social housing, and our upcoming venture into the retail sector. As part of our commitment to maintaining momentum, we welcome new team members in the coming weeks. This expansion reinforces our presence and highlights our dedication to delivering exceptional service and upholding the highest standards of quality.”

Chris continued: "It may sound cliché, but we've never been in a better place here at Hispec. As we approach the end of yet another financial year, the figures speak for themselves – they look remarkably robust. However, it's about more than just the financials. The team has an excitable energy, alongside a motivational drive to deliver excellence that sits within our ever-expanding team.

“I am very proud of where we have come and where we are going… so watch this space!”

Background

Founded in 2002, Hispec was initially a supplier of general electrical products but found success with its range of electronic transformers and began to develop a range of fluorescent lamps and luminaires that have now become a fully-fledged lighting portfolio.

After building a reputation as a major supplier of lighting and electrical products in the North West of England, the company expanded its sales team to cover the whole of the UK and Ireland. Furthermore, it diversified its product range to include fire detection, air quality, and emergency products to make homes and buildings safer.