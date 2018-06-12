Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday June 12 2017

Here is a summary of cases at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts

Faiz Karim, 43, of Bolton Road, Abbey Village, Chorley, has appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court, charged with various speeding offences. He was fined £200 and had to pay £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with three points.

The offences happened on August 22, 28 and 30 in Abbey Village.

Les Hewitt, 43, of Forsythia Drive, Clayton-Le-Woods, was fined £40 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 40mph. He had to pay £30 court costs. His record was endorsed with three points.

The offence happened in Bolton Road, Withnell, on July 4.

Brendan Butler, 40, of Grove Street, Leyland, was fined £660 by Preston magistrates for failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle, , who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points.

The offence happened in Preston on October 9.

Stuart Alfred Anthony Lord, 47, of Chorcliff Mews, Hollinshead Street, Chorley, was fined £40 for stealing 10 packs of batteries to the value of £50 from B&M Bargains, in Chorley. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened on February 26.

He also had to pay £141 compensation after he stole pens from WH Smith in Chorley on November 13.

Arlene Barbara Ashcroft, 65, of Chapel Street, Chorley, was given a community order with a curfew by Preston magistrates for breaching a disqualification by keeping a Lurcher dog. She had to pay £65 victim surcharge. She was also fined £50 for committing the offence whilst under a suspended sentence.

The offence happed between July 1 and 5 last year.