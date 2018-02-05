Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday February 6 2018

Here is a list of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland, heard at Preston Magistrates' Court.

Graham John Lilley, 38, of Derby Place, Adlington, was fined £180 by Preston magistrates for assaulting a man by beating. He also had to pay £150 compensation to the victim, £30 victim surcharge and £350 court costs.

The offence happened in Chorley on July 17.

Robert Jackson, 31, of Leyland Lane, Leyland, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months by Preston magistrates for using threatening or abusive words, causing harassment. He also had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The offence happened in Leyland on December 25.

Paul Carney, 44, of The Martindales, Clayton-le-Woods, was fined £200 by Preston magistrates for being drunk and disorderly in public. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The offence happened in a car park outside The Martindales on November 2.

David Belcher, 59, of Pingle Croft, Clayton-Le-Woods, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months by Preston magistrates for working as a scrap metal dealer without a licence. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge. He was also charged with failing to produce a record of where scrap metal had been collected and whom permission was granted from to take the items.

The offence happened in Chorley on November 2.

Liam Charles Slack, 26, of Langton Brow, Eccleston, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court, charged with assault and being drunk and disorderly. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim and £20 victim surcharge. He was also given a conditional discharge for 12 months and had to pay £85 court costs for being drunk and disorderly.

The offence happened in Friday Street, Chorley, on December 22.