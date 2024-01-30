Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chorley Council, in partnership with Lancashire Police are encouraging venues to “Get SAVI”.

The Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI) is a self-assessment tool designed to help licensed premises provide a safer and more secure environment for their managers, staff, customers, and local communities.

The council in conjunction with Lancashire Police are the first to work together on the Licensing SAVI initiative.

10 venues are already signed up to the scheme and most were awarded their accreditation last Thursday by Chorley Council, members of Licensing SAVI and Lancashire Police.

Chair of the Licensing and Public Safety Committee, Councillor Matthew Lynch, said: “I am so proud that Chorley are leading the Licensing SAVI charge in Lancashire.

“The accreditation allows venues to promote their knowledge and expertise in running their establishments whilst reassuring members of the public that the venue is safe and experienced.

“I encourage any venues in Chorley that aren’t already on the scheme to take the opportunity to join us in taking a stand to ensure safety across our borough”.

The accreditation is awarded following various self-assessments taken by a venue which covers various topics such as promoting responsible drinking, tackling drug misuse, and preventing violent behaviour.

During the self-assessment, venues can make improvements to their rating, if needed, to further expand their knowledge.

The venues in Chorley then submit their application which is assessed and approved by the Police licensing team, local authority licensing team and Licensing SAVI, who will then award the accreditation.

A final grading will be given in the form of a rating system from 1-5 Stars (with 5 Stars being the best accreditation) and will be displayed by the venues taking part.

Police Constable Ste Connolly from Lancashire Police said: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy a night out in Chorley and Licensing-SAVI makes it easy for people to see which venues take their safety seriously.

“We will continue to work with members of the night-time economy and our partners to ensure that people can enjoy themselves safely”.

Chorley Council were awarded £5,000 in grant funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire to deliver the initiative, with the funds used to cover the cost of the majority, of the schemes fee for local venues, enabling them to promote a safer community for residents and visitors.

The accreditation lasts 12 months, following this the premises will be self-assessed again to ensure best practice.

Venues receive free resources for management and staff which can be implemented in the premises ensuring they have the most up to date advice and knowledge.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire added: "I'm really pleased to see the 'Licensing SAVI' accreditation scheme being rolled out in Chorley, supported by my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund. This programme, backed by policing nationally, gives venues the resources and knowledge to keep their customers safe.

"By supporting businesses in the night-time economy to increase standards and attain accreditation, we're sending the clear message that there is no room for serious violence or anti-social behaviour in Chorley, or anywhere in Lancashire.

“When I fund projects through my Safer Lancashire Neighbourhood Fund, there is always a poetic irony in using cash seized from criminals and pumping it back into the community they once exploited.

"Such projects that address root causes of crime and deter offending, also in turn supports the work of our officers enforcing the law to keep Lancashire safe.”