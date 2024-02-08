Chorley company has fundraising for Rosemere licked!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm’s owner Steve Ryder visited patients on Rosemere Cancer Centre’s in-patient Ribblesdale Ward to gift £200 to ward housekeeper Christine Ryan for her stock up on a freezer full of ice lollies and ice creams.

Not only do the treats help to reduce a temperature, chemotherapy can leave some patients with ametallic taste in their mouth while radiotherapy can cause a dry mouth and throat so sucking on a lolly or ice cream can be helpful counters to both treatment side-effects.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Duoline Access Ltd. I met Steve at a business networking event at which I was giving a presentation on Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work.

Steve Ryder, of Chorley’s Duoline Access Ltd, hands patient Sheryl McSween an ice cream.

“I explained how we funded projects costing more than a million pounds such as the robotic surgical system and the equipment for Surface Guided Radiotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre but how often smaller projects such as funding massage and ice lollies and ice creams were just as appreciated by patients. Immediately afterwards, Steve came forward with his offer to fund our frozen treats.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

As well as cutting-edge equipment, the charity funds clinical research, staff training and other initiatives such as the ward ice lollies and ice creams that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.