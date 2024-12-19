Chorley Building Society has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to transform its core banking system and front end digital platforms.

TCS will provide TCS BaNCS for Core Banking, Digital Home Lending Solution for Mortgage Origination and a mobile app, which will underpin Chorley’s digital transformation and improve the user journey for both members and mortgage intermediaries.

The Society has announced ambitious growth plans and views this strategic investment in best-in- class modern banking solutions, provided by TCS, as being strategically important to achieve these plans.

This business investment is expected to deliver exceptional value to both existing and future members alike, whilst retaining their personal approach which is centred around the customer.

Stephen Penlington, Chief Executive at Chorley Building Society said: “We are very proud of our mutual values and our member-centric approach at Chorley Building Society.

“It was important to us that we found a partner that could support our ambitious growth plans, whilst sharing our core values.

“We are delighted to have found this with TCS, who have the technology to deliver our digital transition and share an ethical approach to business.”

Amit Kapur, Head of UK and Ireland, TCS added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Chorley Building Society, bringing our innovative approach and solutions to help them transform and grow.”

Chorley Building Society was founded in 1859 to help local mill workers buy their homes and 165 years later, the Society still remains true to its traditional, mutual values of providing an individual service to all its members.

The Society has three retail branches in the North-West of England with its head office in Chorley.

It has assets of £406.3m, as of February 2024.