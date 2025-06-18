With boxing legend Manny Pacquiao coming out of retirement, one top trainer has warned him not to take on Chorley’s Jack Catterall.

Pacquiao returns to the ring aged 46 and almost four years after his last fight, facing WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas. Pacquiao is aiming to become boxing's oldest welterweight world champion.

Speaking to SpinBet, trainer Jamie Moore, who trains Catterall, said: “I'll be honest with you; I'm not a big fan of the fact that Manny Pacquiao is fighting again. I think he is one year younger than me and it’s a dangerous game at the best of times never mind when you’re 46 years old.

“I really don’t see Manny beating Mario Barrios, I just think he is way past his best and it’s a young man’s sport but if the unbelievable happened and Manny won, I would be really on the fence about it because ultimately, my number one objective would be to get Jack Catterall a world title but I wouldn’t feel comfortable going in there with someone like Manny Pacquiao because at the stage of his career now, he could get hurt and I wouldn’t want to be in the opposite corner when that potentially happened.

“It’s just a dangerous sport and Pacquiao is an absolute legend, I have the upmost respect for him hence the reason why if that scenario did unfold, I wouldn’t feel comfortable with this. But also, I want Jack to win a world title so it would be a hard position to be in.”

The legendary Filipino boxer has a reported net worth of $220 million.

Jack Catterall returns against Harlem Eubank - cousin of Chris Eubank Jr - in Manchester in July. Jamie said: “It's not an easy fight and I feel like Jack is at this stage where he is 32 and can't be going into a tick over fights now. There's no mileage in that, there's no point. Harlem Eubank's a good fighter, good athlete, unbeaten, a good name at the minute and is coming off the back of his cousin’s win against Conor Benn so it just makes sense.

“For a start, when you've got a fighter like Jack, who's at that point in his career now with a first proper loss in a close fight, he needs that motivation against someone in the opposite corner who's going to bring the best out in him and brings that fear factor back to him.

“Having someone like Eubank who is unbeaten and potentially has a few tricks up his sleeve and can cause you problems, you have to be absolutely switched on and that’s the type of Jack Catterall that we need.

“Training is going brilliantly; he is sparring unbelievably and has the bit between his teeth because he feels he has a point to prove to people which honestly means you are getting Jack at the wrong time in his career. The worst time would’ve been after the first Josh Taylor fight where he had a point to prove but unfortunately there was a 12- month gap from that fight the next fight he had because of promotional issues. He's got the opportunity now to get straight back in there and prove a point. He’s in good form and I am looking forward to a big performance.”