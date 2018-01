​Firefighters were called to reports of a chimney fire at commercial premises involving an open fire.

When they arrived at the address in Garstang Road, Fulwood, they found the fire was located in the lounge area.

Fulwood firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to discover that the fire was located inside the chimney flue.

They used chimney rods, a hose reel and a nimbus nozzle to extinguish the fire.

Crews also carried out an inspection of a first floor flat in the building and loft areas.