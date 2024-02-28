Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of children have seen their football games postponed after "mindless and senseless" vandalism of pitches.

Between the hours of 1pm on Friday, February 23 and 6pm on Saturday, February 24, the pitches of Leyland Albion in Centurion Way, Farington, were significantly damaged by what appears to be motorbike tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This caused league games to be postponed on Sunday and future games put in jeopardy. The club has now appealed for witnesses to come forward, and for assistance from the local community.

The club is run by volunteers on a non-profit basis, providing community football for youngers in the area. A club statement said: "Ultimately, hundreds of children in our community are directly affected by this pitch being out of action. We have had reports of motorbikes in the area and there is CCTV, which is being checked."

They added: "As you can imagine, this will now cost the club a significant amount of time, money and effort to repair the pitch and get it back ready to host children’s football games, which is our main priority as a volunteer-led grassroots football club. Any information or assistance that could be provided, which would prevent an incident like this from occurring again would be greatly appreciated."

The damaged pitches at Leyland Albion in Centurion Way. Credit: Leyland Albion/Facebook

Can you help?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club appealed for people to contact them or the police, quoting crime reference number LANCSPE-121922. Contact the club on social media, by emailing: [email protected], or by approaching a club/committee member.