Child rapist dies of cancer at Leyland prison

A man who raped a child and carried out a string of sex offences has died behind bars aged 82.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) launched an investigation into the death of Donald Moore at Wymott Prison in July 2023. The details have just been released.

Who was he?

In October 2006, Moore of Newcomen Terrace, Redcar, was jailed for a string of sexual offences. According to the Northern Echo, Moore admitted three counts of indecent assault, one charge of making an indecent image of a child, sexual assault on a child and sexual activity with a child. The assaults were carried out on the same girl and started when she was as young as 10. He had a long record of sexual offences on men and women, with his first offence taking place when he was 17.

He received a minimum term of four years, nine months and 26 days, but died in HMP Wymott near Leyland, of disseminated malignant mesothelioma - a type of lung cancer - nearly 17 years later.

HMP Wymott | Google

Investigation into Moore’s death

NHS England commissioned an independent clinical reviewer to review Moore’s clinical care at HMP Wymott. The clinical reviewer concluded that the clinical care he received in prison was “variable”.

A report states: “Some areas of Mr Moore’s care were equivalent to what he could have expected to receive in the community. However, she found some areas of learning for the healthcare team relating to the limited monitoring of Mr Moore’s condition and adherence to NICE guidance for fall risk assessments.”