Chew's Yard is to host it's first Vintage Market: everything you need to know

A popular Preston venue, one of the newest in the city, will be hosting its first vintage market next month.

Chew’s Yard, on Market Street West, will host nine vintage traders selling affordable vintage clothing and homewares.

Frank Whiteley, Chew’s Yard’s manager said: “Our arts, crafts and makers markets have been really popular.

“Lots of our customers enjoy spending the afternoon with us eating, drinking and listening to live music and we found running the arts markets that they love to browse and shop too!”

Chew's Yard have hosted a few maker's markets since opening but next month it will host its first vintage event | submit

What can you expect from the Vintage Market?

Nine traders will be selling their wares, from handpicked clothing from the 50s to the 90s to festival fashion, bohemian homewares to preloved clothing focusing on fashion from the football terraces. There will also be stylish second-hand furniture, art, accessories and more.

Frank said: “We will also have Saraban playing an acoustic set at 2pm and our food and drinks traders will be serving up delicious food and drinks.

“The market will take place in our events hall, and there will be space to eat and drink in our food and drink hall and beautiful, courtyard garden.

“It’s free entry to the market, so we hope lots of people will come along and support it.”

When will the market be?

The Vintage Market will take place at Chew’s Yard, 103-111 Market St W, Preston PR1 2HB on Sunday July 7 from 12pm – 6pm.

Where can I park?