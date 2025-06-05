Check out this Victorian masterpiece overlooking Avenham Park

It’s currently on the market with Michael Bailey estate agent for £600,000 and is located at 29 Manor Avenue, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0XH.

A rare opportunity to own a slice of Preston’s architectural history has just emerged, with the impressive Overleigh House now available.

This stunning six bedroom Victorian mansion enjoys an elevated position directly overlooking the picturesque Avenham Park, one of the city's most treasured green spaces.

Set behind elegant wrought iron gates and stone pillars, the home is immediately impressive. Its expansive front garden, framed by mature trees and shrubs, offers privacy and a stately sense of arrival.

Beyond, a sweeping block-paved driveway provides generous parking and enhances the grandeur of the setting.

Inside, the property boasts over 4,000 sq ft of beautifully preserved period features, including soaring ceilings, intricate coving, chandeliers and three stunning reception rooms.

Each with original fireplaces and large sash windows that flood the interiors with natural light. It’s a true period showpiece, ideal for families or anyone who appreciates character filled living.

Upstairs, six generous bedrooms are spread across the first floor, with many showcasing original fireplaces and park views. A balcony accessible from the office provides uninterrupted vistas of Avenham Park and the River Ribble, a perfect spot for morning coffee or sunset watching.

There’s also a vast attic with six additional rooms, offering scope for further accommodation or creative workspaces.

To the rear, a substantial walled garden serves as a peaceful retreat, while a large garage with electric doors ensures practicality meets period charm.

