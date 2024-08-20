Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool born celebrity Charlotte Dawson has revealed all about her fiancé's recent betrayal in a new podcast episode.

Charlotte Dawson has said that her ‘whole world just came crashing down’ after revealing her fiance has sent an explicit image to another woman.

After the news of the betrayal broke at the start of the month, the Blackpool-born celebrity spoke about the situation on an episode of her podcast, Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner released today.

The 31-year-old reality star and influencer and her fiance, 32-year-old rugby player Matt Sarsfield, share two children being 3-year-old Noah and 1-year-old Jude.

Charlotte Dawson will opened up about her fiance's betrayal in a new episode of her 'Naughty Corner' podcast. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

She said: “It’s a massive shock because I’d never expected him to do this and I thought we were a family unit but I was just upset and disappointed.

“I was literally walking to go meet him and he was getting his hair cut with Noah. I got a call from my manager and she kept on ringing me asking if I was alright.

“She then told me that Matt had been sending indecent images and messages to this woman who had gone on to sell the story and my whole world came crashing down on that phone call.”

The former Ex-on-the-Beach star went on to say how she had many questions about the situation such as ‘who was the woman’ and ‘why would she sell the story’.

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield on holiday in Mallorca in July. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Charlotte then explained the strain of having children and how the responsibilities and difficulties of motherhood have impacted the relationship between her and Matt.

She said: “We have a good relationship, but it hasn’t been good for the past two years as the kids have stopped any form of intimate time between us.

“When we eventually spoke, I was just asking him how he could do this to me and do I even know her.”

Charlotte also said how she had ‘no idea’ who the other woman was, had not spoken to her and how she wished she came to her first rather than the papers.

Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson has bravely opened up about putting her tears to one side to look after her children after finding texts her husband had sent to another woman. | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

The woman’s ex-partner was a former rugby teammate of Matt’s which explained how the two knew each other and they had exchanged messages in the past but, according to Charlotte, they were just on a friendly level with no indication of flirtation.

This woman then went on to sell the story to the papers with Charlotte saying ‘she wanted to take her kid to the Maldives.’

Further into the episode, Charlotte became more emotional citing how the couple ‘fell into a rut’ and had suffered bad communication.

After being asked about what the next steps are, she said: “I don’t know where I’m at in my head and it’s still too soon.

“One minute I’m a psycho, the next I want everything back to normal. He’s trying to speak to me everyday so he clearly wants to get things back but I think I need more space.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever trust him again and everything is just foggy at the minute.”

You can listen to the full episode of Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6b2XYzhMVbAxmeE7cqSE4g