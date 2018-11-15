Charity fund-raiser for Leyland man with brain tumour hits halfway mark

A man’s fund to help prolong his life has reached more than halfway, thanks to a glittering ball, which raised £6,500.

When Rob Howard, of Leyland, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last September, his wife, Emma began fund-raising for treatment abroad, estimated at £50,000.

David Howard, Elaine Howard, Peter Howard, Rob Howard, Emma Howard and Becky Birt

Their pot now stands at more than £25,000 with more fund-raising planned for next year.

READ MORE: Click here for more stories and READ MORE: Click here for more stories

Family and friends joined in the fun at Macdonald Kilhey Court, in Standish, which included live music from Reelin ‘N’ Rockin and an auction of fun prizes to boost funds further.

Rob, 34, says: “The evening went even better that I thought. Everyone had a great time. We were all suited and booted and enjoyed drinks on arrival, before our meal.

It’s just incredible to see everyone being behind him, which makes me more determined to get money in for him and to make him proud. Emma Howard

“The MC Ronnie Orr was brilliant. If he was not there to keep the night moving, we would not have got it all done. He was really good and went round to everyone to get them to join in.

“I want to thank everyone who came and donated money. It means a lot.”

Rob’s wife, Emma, adds: “All the hard work made the night worth it in the end. “I couldn’t have done it without my mum, Maggie Pye, who was a great support in organising everything.

“Our MC Ronnie Orr was fantastic and I couldn’t recommend him enough.

Brian and Carole Schultz, Grace Bennett (10), Maddison Ginger (13) and Tracey Ginger

“We had Miss Mollie’s Sweet Treats doing the popcorn machine and Tracy Ginger let us borrow her candy cart. Will Fisher was our photographer and Victoria Cakes donated the show stopper cake, which was amazing.

“We have now raised more than £25,000 and being half way now is incredible. It makes me more determined for 2019 to reach another £25,000. But for now we can’t wait to celebrate Christmas together and spend time with each other.

“Rob is doing fantastic. The last scan showed shrinkage, so we were extremely happy. He is keeping busy with our new puppy, Monty.

“We can’t thank all of the Team Rob followers on Facebook for all the support shown and everyone else who is helping Rob fight this battle.

Bill and Betty Carson

“It’s just incredible to see everyone being behind him, which makes me more determined to get money in for him and to make him proud.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamrob