A Lancashire coroner and his team will return to Channel 5 tonight for a new episode of the critically-acclaimed ‘Cause of Death’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Episode three of the new series airs at 9pm tonight, and will investigate the mysterious death of an elderly woman found lifeless on stairlift.

Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley and his team will need to piece together the clues to uncover the truth behind her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team will also be examining the death of an apparently fit man who fails to show up for work.

Cause of Death returns to Channel 5 at 9pm tonight (August 7) | Channel 5

The behind-the-scenes documentary, which shows the work of our coroner's service, lifts the lid on the largely hidden world of how unexplained or suspicious deaths are investigated.

Filmed over the course of six months, the episodes are based on unprecedented access to pathologists performing post-mortems, radiologists conducting and analysing scans, staff at both the Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Blackburn Hospital, as well as officers at Lancashire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each stand-alone episode explores multiple stories, focusing on the families at the heart of these tales.

The series provides an insightful narrative of the coroner and the specialised officers working with grieving relatives.

Last year, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, Councillor Peter Buckley – who is responsible for the coroners service in the area – said the documentary was “groundbreaking”.

Coun Buckley said: “I am very proud that Lancashire County Council, through our coroner’s office and working alongside our colleagues in the NHS and police, were able to provide access to an area of public service that has never been seen by the public before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as being an informative and important piece of public service broadcasting, each film highlights individual human stories that are both moving and heart-breaking.

“I am extremely grateful to the families of those people featured for allowing the documentary makers to tell their loved ones’ stories.”

You can watch previous episodes here: https://www.channel5.com/show/cause-of-death/season-3/episode-5