Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Traders and residents are celebrating after South Ribble Borough Council agreed to make changes to controversial car parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have long been raised over restrictions placed on long-stay car parks in King Street, Leyland, and Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall.

Currently on both car parks, visitors are allowed the first hour free-of-charge, but not allowed to return within three hours. You can also park for up to three hours for £1, but with no return within three hours. Traders have previously told the Post they believe this has led to people avoiding the area and shopping elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, after campaigning by traders, residents and Lostock Hall councillors, the authority has listened, and changed will soon be brought in.

Up to one hour is free but no return afterwhich is permitted for three hours

What do the council say?

Gayle Wootton, Director of Property and Planning at South Ribble Borough Council said, “Based on resident and business feedback, we’re pleased to be able to remove the three-hour no return restriction on our long stay car parks. This applies to King Street, Leyland and Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall. The new arrangements will come into force on October 23, 2024. We hope that this will allow for more people to use our local car parks, spending more time in our local centres.”

Reaction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have shared the news on social media, thanking the council. Shopkeepers are also pleased. A spokesman for Roma Bakery in Lostock Hall said: “It’s great news, it means people can come and go as they please and not have to worry about it. Sometimes we get lads coming in for their breakfast and again for their lunch. It’s a boost for the area.”

Hope Terrace car park, Lostock Hall | google

Electric vehicle parking

Changes to restrictions for electric car parking spaces are also coming in. Currently at both car parks, you can stay for two hours in an electric vehicle parking bay - with no return within 3 hours. This will change to a maximum of four hours, with the same no return time.