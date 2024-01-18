Several changes are planned for the South Rings Business Park in Bamber Bridge.
Burger King, which runs a drive-thru on the site off Craven Drive, want to install six 'ultra rapid' charging points for electric vehicles. Next door, Places for People want to make a range of changes to their three-storey office block.
Elswhere in South Ribble, people want to extend and refurbish properties, including at 46 Fox Lane, Leyland, which has to gain Listed Building Consent.
For more information about plans registered in this area this week, click below.
1. Bosses at Burger King are seeking permission to install a substation and six 'ultra-rapid' electric vehicle charge points at their site off Lostock Lane. The spaces and equipment would be to the left side as you drive into the car park.
2. This social housing provider is looking to make a raft of changes to its three-storey base in Bamber Bridge. These include reconfiguring the existing entrance, a new rear external access door, removal of existing access doors, an upgraded M&E plant, new louvres to elevations, installation of a rain water harvesting tank, installation of photovoltaic panels to the flat roof and reconfigured external hard andscaping/seating area.
3. Plans have been submitted to change the use of this property into a hot food takeaway, with the installation of an external extractor flue.
4. An application has been made to build an external stair and enclosure to access the first floor flat at 81 Liverpool Road, Penwortham.
