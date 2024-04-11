Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A series of changes are being proposed to the £16.2m renovation of Preston’s Harris Museum and Art Gallery - and one involves moving the famous pendulum.

Preston Council closed the 130-year-old building for three years back in 2021 in order to carry out a host of work to make the attraction more accessible and show off its architectural splendour. But while working on the development, builders have discovered more work than anticipated is required, and the reopening date has been knocked back until 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Click here for more on what’s been discovered and what the construction company has said The Post understands the issues have included the discovery of more asbestos than had been anticipated - including within the venue’s lantern glass panes - and the need for new boilers and replacement boiler flues. Additional fire safety work has also had to be carried out, with new risers being required to house utility supplies. Minor changes to how the stone work is being repaired are also proposed, including a system of ‘softer’ cleaning to statues.

Foucault’s Pendulum inside the Harris Museum and Art Gallery

The pendulum

Now Preston Council have made a formal Listed Building Consent application for the work, which has revealed some other alterations, including moving the pendulum.

A statement to the council’s planning department reveals that the pendulum will be moved slightly from its original position in the atrium now that consent has been granted for a new skylight.

The planning report states: “Re-installing the pendulum in the centre of the atrium will improve how it is viewed within the space as it is currently asymmetric. The installation of the pivot bracket and safety cables to the lantern roof structure will be undertaken in stainless steel roof truss brackets, and associated stainless steel fixings, bolts, tubes and rods....This system ensures that the pendulum will be plumb, and the fixing secure.”

About the pendulum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foucault’s Pendulum inside the Harris Museum and Art Gallery is something many people remember from their childhood.