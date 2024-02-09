New houses and children's care homes dominate the planning lists this week in Preston and South Ribble.
There's also changes planned at Tesco in Blackpool Road, Deepdale, and modernisations planned for the historic County Hall in Fishergate.
Plans have been tabled to change the use of 67 Greenfield Way, Preston, from into an eight-bedroomed house of multiple occupation, including the single storey side extension to an existing outbuilding. Photo: Google
Hexagon Care Services Ltd is seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 4 Severn Hill, Preston, as a care home for two young people. Photo: Google
Permission in Principle (PIP) is being sought for the development of up to six detached bungalows on land to the rear of 280 Tag Lane, Ingol. Photo: Google
Bosses at Tesco in Blackpool Road, Deepdale, have applied for permission to install three vertical gas coolers with a 1.1m high armco barrier around the plant enclosure, two CO2 compressor enclosures and four gas coolers iwth a timber fence. Photo: National World