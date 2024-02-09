News you can trust since 1886
Leaders at Lancashire County Council want permission to install a new passenger lift, including enclosure and access lobby at County Hall in Pitt Street.Leaders at Lancashire County Council want permission to install a new passenger lift, including enclosure and access lobby at County Hall in Pitt Street.
Changes at Tesco, County Hall and more: 8 new planning applications in Preston and South Ribble this week

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 9th Feb 2024, 13:49 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 13:50 GMT

New houses and children's care homes dominate the planning lists this week in Preston and South Ribble.

There's also changes planned at Tesco in Blackpool Road, Deepdale, and modernisations planned for the historic County Hall in Fishergate.

Plans have been tabled to change the use of 67 Greenfield Way, Preston, from into an eight-bedroomed house of multiple occupation, including the single storey side extension to an existing outbuilding.

Hexagon Care Services Ltd is seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 4 Severn Hill, Preston, as a care home for two young people.

Permission in Principle (PIP) is being sought for the development of up to six detached bungalows on land to the rear of 280 Tag Lane, Ingol.

Bosses at Tesco in Blackpool Road, Deepdale, have applied for permission to install three vertical gas coolers with a 1.1m high armco barrier around the plant enclosure, two CO2 compressor enclosures and four gas coolers iwth a timber fence.

