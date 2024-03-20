Changes at Starbucks, Booths, the Space Centre and more: 9 new planning applications in Preston and South Ribble

It's been a busy week for Preston and South Ribble's planning departments.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:01 GMT
Plans have been launched by One Stop Stores Limited to install a range of illuminated and non-illuminated signs at 39 Leyland Road, Penwortham.

A host of new planning applications have been registered across Preston and South Ribble this week.

They include proposed changes to the Starbucks kiosk at Preston Railway Station, changes to the land at the Space Centre in Pedders Lane, Ashton, a proposal for caravans on land behind a landmark pub, and new EV rapid chargers at a Booths supermarket.

For more details on the plans for your area, click on the pages below.

