As well as plans for the Harris Insitute and a new lighting scheme across Preston city centre, there’s also plans to build on Green Belt, convert an office block into flats and make changes at a branch of Asda.
1. Asda, Towngate, Leyland
Bosses at Asda in Leyland want to make a host of changes to the shop. They want permission to removal an existing window to the front car park elevation and replace it with a fully-glazed and automated double sliding doorset and side lights, and they also want to create a new goods doors to the right hand side elevation. | googlePhoto: google
2. Land adjacent to Fairfield, Long Moss Lane, Whitestake
An application has been made for permission in principle to build one house on Green Belt land adjacent to Fairfield in Long Moss Lane, Whitestake. | googlePhoto: google
3. 228 Station Road, Bamber Bridge
Plans have been tabled to change the use of this vacant hairdressing studio and turn into a hot food takeaway. This would include installing a mechanical extract flue. | googlePhoto: google
4. 69 New Hall Lane, Preston
Plans have been lodged to change the use of this property from a ground floor sandwich shop and first floor residential into a hot food takeaway. | googlePhoto: google
