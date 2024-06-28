Leaders at St Oswald's Social Club in Chapel Lane, Longton, have applied for permission to install an entrance ramp with associated steps at the parish hall.Leaders at St Oswald's Social Club in Chapel Lane, Longton, have applied for permission to install an entrance ramp with associated steps at the parish hall.
Leaders at St Oswald's Social Club in Chapel Lane, Longton, have applied for permission to install an entrance ramp with associated steps at the parish hall. | Google

Changes at Asda, Animate, and Ribchester House among 8 new planning applications in Preston and South Ribble

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Jun 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 14:08 BST

A range of new proposals have been registered across Preston and South Ribble this week.

As well as plans for the Harris Insitute and a new lighting scheme across Preston city centre, there’s also plans to build on Green Belt, convert an office block into flats and make changes at a branch of Asda.

Click on the pages below for more details.

Bosses at Asda in Leyland want to make a host of changes to the shop. They want permission to removal an existing window to the front car park elevation and replace it with a fully-glazed and automated double sliding doorset and side lights, and they also want to create a new goods doors to the right hand side elevation.

1. Asda, Towngate, Leyland

Bosses at Asda in Leyland want to make a host of changes to the shop. They want permission to removal an existing window to the front car park elevation and replace it with a fully-glazed and automated double sliding doorset and side lights, and they also want to create a new goods doors to the right hand side elevation. | googlePhoto: google

Photo Sales
An application has been made for permission in principle to build one house on Green Belt land adjacent to Fairfield in Long Moss Lane, Whitestake.

2. Land adjacent to Fairfield, Long Moss Lane, Whitestake

An application has been made for permission in principle to build one house on Green Belt land adjacent to Fairfield in Long Moss Lane, Whitestake. | googlePhoto: google

Photo Sales
Plans have been tabled to change the use of this vacant hairdressing studio and turn into a hot food takeaway. This would include installing a mechanical extract flue.

3. 228 Station Road, Bamber Bridge

Plans have been tabled to change the use of this vacant hairdressing studio and turn into a hot food takeaway. This would include installing a mechanical extract flue. | googlePhoto: google

Photo Sales
Plans have been lodged to change the use of this property from a ground floor sandwich shop and first floor residential into a hot food takeaway.

4. 69 New Hall Lane, Preston

Plans have been lodged to change the use of this property from a ground floor sandwich shop and first floor residential into a hot food takeaway. | googlePhoto: google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ASDAPrestonSouth RibbleGreen BeltPlanningLancashirePlanning permissionPreston City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.