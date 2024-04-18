Plenty of new applications have been registered with South Ribble Borough Council’s planning department this week.
Among them are plans for new homes in Little Hoole and Whitestake, a new children’s home in Penwortham, and changes at the Ashbridge school and nursery site in Hutton.
To find out more, check out the pages below.
1. Leyland Trucks, Croston Road, Farington
Bosses at Leyland Trucks in Croston Road, Farington Moss, are seeking permission to install a Solar PV system totalling 4000kWp on the roof of the building. Panels would be sited on a flat roof away from the edge "so the visual impact and risk of glare will be very low". Photo: Google
2. Bridgend, Church Lane, Whitestake
Lanley Developments Ltd has made a full planning application to build three detached houses with associated works on land at Bridgend, Church Lane, Whitestake. Plans show access would be from the existing drive to the property. Photo: Google
3. 22 Cedar Way, Penwortham
Brinscall Care GM Limited is seeking a Lawful Development Certificate for the use of 22 Cedar Way, Penwortham,
as a children’s home for the care of three young people under the age of 18, with 24-hour care provided by carers operating on a shift basis. Photo: Google
4. Brook Lane, Little Hoole
Plans have been launched to build two detached houses together with hard and soft landscaping on land adjacent to Langdale, Brook Lane, Little Hoole. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.