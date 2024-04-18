Plans have been launches to install non-illuminated sponsored signs on the roundabout at the junction of Lostock Lane and Church Road, Bamber Bridge.Plans have been launches to install non-illuminated sponsored signs on the roundabout at the junction of Lostock Lane and Church Road, Bamber Bridge.
Some of these might affect you.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 18th Apr 2024, 13:02 BST

Plenty of new applications have been registered with South Ribble Borough Council’s planning department this week.

Among them are plans for new homes in Little Hoole and Whitestake, a new children’s home in Penwortham, and changes at the Ashbridge school and nursery site in Hutton.

Ground work investigation findings for the Penwortham Mill site set for a new Lidl and 301 homes have also been published on the portal.

To find out more, check out the pages below.

Bosses at Leyland Trucks in Croston Road, Farington Moss, are seeking permission to install a Solar PV system totalling 4000kWp on the roof of the building. Panels would be sited on a flat roof away from the edge "so the visual impact and risk of glare will be very low".

Leyland Trucks, Croston Road, Farington

Photo: Google

Lanley Developments Ltd has made a full planning application to build three detached houses with associated works on land at Bridgend, Church Lane, Whitestake. Plans show access would be from the existing drive to the property.

Bridgend, Church Lane, Whitestake

Photo: Google

Brinscall Care GM Limited is seeking a Lawful Development Certificate for the use of 22 Cedar Way, Penwortham, as a children’s home for the care of three young people under the age of 18, with 24-hour care provided by carers operating on a shift basis.

22 Cedar Way, Penwortham

Photo: Google

Plans have been launched to build two detached houses together with hard and soft landscaping on land adjacent to Langdale, Brook Lane, Little Hoole.

Brook Lane, Little Hoole

Photo: Google

