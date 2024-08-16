South Ribble Borough Council wants to make a series of changes at Worden Park. These include replacement signs, changes to door colours at craft units, installation of air source heat pumps at the formal gardens conservatory and the installation of a free standing metal/poly carbonate canopy at Worden Hall. South Ribble Borough Council wants to make a series of changes at Worden Park. These include replacement signs, changes to door colours at craft units, installation of air source heat pumps at the formal gardens conservatory and the installation of a free standing metal/poly carbonate canopy at Worden Hall.
South Ribble Borough Council wants to make a series of changes at Worden Park. These include replacement signs, changes to door colours at craft units, installation of air source heat pumps at the formal gardens conservatory and the installation of a free standing metal/poly carbonate canopy at Worden Hall. | Neil Cross

Changes at a Preston church, Deepdale Shopping Park and Worden Hall - 8 new planning applications this week

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 14:57 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 15:29 BST

Tens of new planning applications have been registered with Preston Council and South Ribble Borough Council this week.

From changes to a religious retreat and changes to a car dealership, there’s also plans for a vacant unit at Deepdale Retail Park, the extension of a church, and new children’s care homes.

Plans have been tabled to change the of use of adog grooming parlour into two studio flats and to to change a first floor two-bed flat into two studio flats.

1. 15 Chapel Brow, Leyland

Plans have been tabled to change the of use of adog grooming parlour into two studio flats and to to change a first floor two-bed flat into two studio flats. | google Photo: google

The owners of Deepdale Retail Park want to make changes to the former Game shop on the site for an unnamed new tenant. These include the reconfiguration of a mezzanine and external alterations to the front elevation comprising of a new glazed shopfront, removal of existing door and alterations to brickwork.

2. Deepdale Retail Park

The owners of Deepdale Retail Park want to make changes to the former Game shop on the site for an unnamed new tenant. These include the reconfiguration of a mezzanine and external alterations to the front elevation comprising of a new glazed shopfront, removal of existing door and alterations to brickwork. | google

Church leaders are seeking permission to build a three storey extension to the existing church. They say this would allow for an open-plan to be used by the congregation. The ground floor would be left open to allow for car parking.

3. TRM Church, 213-217, Lancaster Road North, Preston

Church leaders are seeking permission to build a three storey extension to the existing church. They say this would allow for an open-plan to be used by the congregation. The ground floor would be left open to allow for car parking. | google

Darwen and Darwen Ltd want permission to use this residential property as a children's care home for two children aged eight to 18, with a manager and two carers on a rota basis (9am -5pm).

4. 2 Allington Close, Walton-le-Dale

Darwen and Darwen Ltd want permission to use this residential property as a children's care home for two children aged eight to 18, with a manager and two carers on a rota basis (9am -5pm). | google

