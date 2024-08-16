From changes to a religious retreat and changes to a car dealership, there’s also plans for a vacant unit at Deepdale Retail Park, the extension of a church, and new children’s care homes.
1. 15 Chapel Brow, Leyland
Plans have been tabled to change the of use of adog grooming parlour into two studio flats and to to change a first floor two-bed flat into two studio flats. | google Photo: google
2. Deepdale Retail Park
The owners of Deepdale Retail Park want to make changes to the former Game shop on the site for an unnamed new tenant. These include the reconfiguration of a mezzanine and external alterations to the front elevation comprising of a new glazed shopfront, removal of existing door and alterations to brickwork. | google
3. TRM Church, 213-217, Lancaster Road North, Preston
Church leaders are seeking permission to build a three storey extension to the existing church. They say this would allow for an open-plan to be used by the congregation. The ground floor would be left open to allow for car parking. | google
4. 2 Allington Close, Walton-le-Dale
Darwen and Darwen Ltd want permission to use this residential property as a children's care home for two children aged eight to 18, with a manager and two carers on a rota basis (9am -5pm). | google
