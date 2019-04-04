Champion skater Jenna helps Chorley high school pupils glide through their final year

World Champion skater Jenna Downing is hoping Holy Cross Catholic High School students will glide through their GCSEs.

Inline skater Jenna, a 10-time British champion, has been mentoring 12 Year 11 girls at the Chorley school.

Jenna is working with the Youth Sport Trust as part of the‘Get Exam Fit’ programme,which is a package of support helping build the confidence of students, manage their physical and emotional wellbeing and achieve their potential in school examinations.

Jenna said: “I have loved spending time at Holy Cross.The girls have really opened up to me and invested in it. They seem to have taken a lot from it and I can’t wait to see how they do in their exams.

“It’s about confidence building, working as a team and challenging yourself.”

Head girl Alana Wilkinson said: “ It has been amazing. Jenna is inspirational and she has taught us how to motivate ourselves.

“There has been a lot of team building which has brought us closer together, she has taught us to look after our bodies and to find solutions to problems.”