These are the celebrities who will be spreading festive cheer at Christmas Lights Switch On ceremonies across Lancashire in 2024.

Christmas is nearly upon us which means towns and cities across the county will soon be lit up with thousands of twinkling lights.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Christmas lights switch-on events that will be taking place in Lancashire this year:

Preston’s Christmas Lights Switch On - Saturday, November 23

Preston’s Christmas Lights Switch On is a firm fixture in the diary, officially welcoming in the festive season.

This year it takes place on November 23 from 6pm.

The Drifters, Clubland Reborn, America's Got Talent's Ryland Petty, Do It Like Dua, Heatwave's Roy Carter, Kimberley Fox, Halfmark and Corrie favourite Mikey North will be attending this year’s event.

Plus, there'll be an appearance from the ever-popular Grinch, The Spud Bros. and Santa!

There will be free parking at Lancashire County Council's Arthur Street car park and all UCLan city centre car parks from 12pm.

Preston City Council's Trinity Street Car Park and Penny Street Car Park will also be free from 1pm.

Leyland’s Christmas Lights Switch On - Saturday, November 30

Coronation Street and Benidorm star Tony Maudsley, along with Nathan Moore of Brother Beyond will be doing the honours of lighting up Leyland on November 30.

The event, hosted in partnership with Leyland Town Team, is not to be missed with market stalls, children’s attractions and street food.

There will also be live music and entertainment on stage from 3pm, building up to the main event at 5.30pm.

Free parking will be available on the day in all town centre car parks.

Darwen’s Christmas Lights Switch On - November 16

The “biggest and best event in Darwen's yearly calendar” will take place on November 16.

Building on the huge success of last year’s Christmas lights switch-on, K-Klass will be performing their 90s hits 'Rhythm is a Mystery' and 'Let Me Show You.'

The 90s electro dance group K-Klass have headlined festivals all over the globe, and now they're bringing legendary tracks to Darwen Market Square.

Entertainment will begin at 10am, with a vibrant mix of acts on the main stage and around the market square.

There will also be festive markets, fairground rides, delicious food and much more.

Chorley’s Christmas Lights Switch On - November 17

Christmas in Chorley will get underway in style from 10am on November 17.

There will be special guests - who are yet to be announced - as well as a fantastic lineup of entertainment and a brilliant festive atmosphere.

The Totally Locally Christmas Market will return for another year, taking place on the same day with lots of independent traders.

Lights Switch On at Fishergate Shopping Centre - November 22

Join Fishergate Shopping Centre where you'll have the unforgettable opportunity to meet and greet two beloved characters: Mickey Mouse and the Grinch!

From 3pm to 5pm, these iconic figures will be available for photo opportunities, so don't miss your chance to create lasting memories.

At 4pm, get ready to be amazed as Mickey and the Grinch join forces to switch on the dazzling Christmas lights, illuminating the shopping centre in a breathtaking display of green and gold.

Brockholes Winter Fayre - November 29

A festive celebration filled with holiday cheer, exciting activities, and unforgettable experiences for the whole family.

From meeting Father Christmas on his sleigh, to enjoying new attractions like the Punch and Judy show and a kids' magic performance, there's something for everyone.

Delight in the glow of the Christmas lights switch-on at 7pm, sing along with a local choir and explore the artisan market.

Tickets are £12. Find out more at: https://www.lancswt.org.uk/events/2024-11-29-brockholes-winter-fayre-29th-november-2024

This family focussed event is free to attend and showcases some of St Anne's wonderful local talent. The event is scheduled to start at 3.50pm and end at 6pm.