A 60-year-old man escaped from The Harbour mental health facility in Blackpool by scaling one of its garden walls.

David Butterworth, a patient on The Harbour's acute mental health ward, climbed over a garden wall at the facility in Preston New Road on Wednesday, December 20.

The 60-year-old was later reported as missing and was last seen in the Preston New Road area, close to The Harbour, at 5.52pm that day.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers on Monday (January 1) released CCTV footage from the night he was reported missing "in the hope it may help the public come forward with information to bring him home."

The search continues for missing David Butterworth who escaped a Blackpool mental health hospital on December 20 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police know David travelled along Grizedale Road, up the grassy embankment, before crossing Preston New Road onto Paddock Drive, shown in the video at 7:11pm.

He continued on Paddock Drive before joining Kipling Drive, where the second half of the footage was taken at 7:13pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This is the last recorded location of David, so we're sharing it in the hope someone may have seen or interacted with David in the time leading up to, or after, the video."

The 60-year-old was last seen in the Preston New Road area, close to The Harbour, at 5.52pm that day (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"David is also seen carrying a bottle in some of the footage.

"We're particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have given David a drink or exchanged words with him, as he travelled through the area."

David is described as 6ft 2ins, of slim build and has grey hair.

He was last seen wearing grey joggers, black socks, black sliders with white stripes and a long sleeve white t-shirt with a motif on the front, possibly Lacoste.

Police conducing physical searches of the area surrounding Kipling Drive (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has links to Blackpool - on the promenade in the green shelters, soup kitchens and local food banks - Fleetwood, Stannah, Thornton and Bispham.

The force said they were conscious that the land surrounding Kipling Drive is quite rural, with various allotments and Marton Mere nature reserve close by.

They asked the public to check any outhouses, sheds or allotments where David may have taken shelter in the bad weather.

A spokesperson for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are very concerned for the welfare of Mr Butterworth and encourage anyone who sees him to let Lancashire Police know.

"We are working closely with Lancashire Police and we have policies and procedures in place for missing patients and we are currently following these."

If you believe you saw David on or after December 20, captured him on dashcam/CCTV or have any information that could help police find him, call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk quoting 1284 of December 20.