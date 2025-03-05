A man was caught carrying an imitation firearm after bending over to pick up a packet of crisps in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A concerned member of the public called 999 after spotting a man with what appeared to be a ‘gun’ tucked into the back of his pants staggering down Cog Lane, Burnley at 3.15pm on October 28.

The man was seen near Cherry Fold Community Primary School which police said “understandably” caused a great deal of concern to parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Gorton was caught carrying an imitation firearm after bending over to pick up a packet of crisps in Lancashire | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Gorton committed this offence close to school around pick up time and as a result caused unnecessary fear and concern to unsuspecting members of the public.”

Officers quickly responded and arrested the man - identified as Jason Gorton - in Tay Street.

Gorton became verbally abusive during the arrest, threatening to headbutt and elbow one of the officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.

Gorton, 49, of Girvan Grove, Burnley, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 17 months in prison when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last month.