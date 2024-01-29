Cause of Preston house fire under investigation after three fire engines spend two hours controlling blaze
Emergency services are investigating the cause of a house fire in Preston.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, which took place on Arnhem Road in Preston at around 4.20pm on Sunday January 28, was attended by three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham.
Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire, with firefighters in attendance for two hours. With the cause of the fire yet to be established, the matter is currently under investigation.