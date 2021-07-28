Cause of garage fire in Leyland under investigation

Two fire engines from Leyland and Bamber Bridge were called to the scene in St David's Road at around 12.10pm.

An aerial ladder platform from Blackpool also attended the incident to help extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

