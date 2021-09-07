Cause of fire at commercial building in Leyland under investigation
An investigation has been launched after a section of roof caught fire at a commercial property in Leyland.
Four firefighters from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Preston and Chorley rushed to the scene in Bannister Drive at around 8.40am on September 7.
The flames had engulfed a section of roof approximately one square metre in size, the fire service said.
Crews used one hose reel, a triple extension ladder and reciprocal saw to tackle the fire.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.
