Cause of fire at commercial building in Leyland under investigation

Four firefighters from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Preston and Chorley rushed to the scene in Bannister Drive at around 8.40am on September 7.

The flames had engulfed a section of roof approximately one square metre in size, the fire service said.

Crews used one hose reel, a triple extension ladder and reciprocal saw to tackle the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four firefighters from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Preston and Chorley rushed to the scene in Bannister Drive.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.