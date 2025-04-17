Simon and Rebecca Duczak and left, their son Connall.

A family-of-four is raising money for a local nursery by walking Beacon Fell.

Rebecca and Simon Duczak, along with their toddler son Connall and baby daughter Alba, who is four months, will be tackling the scenic route with a friend on Sunday, May 4.

The aim is to raise money for a new sensory area for the baby room at Baby Blossoms nursery, in Park Hill Road.

Connall, who will be two this summer, spent nine months enjoying the baby room, and his younger sister will be joining it when his mum, who teaches French at the local high school, returns to work in September.

The Duczaks, who are from Catterall, were so impressed with the way the baby room helped their boy learn and develop, they decided to help the nursery expand its sensory activities.

Rebecca, 38, explained: “Connall has done so well at the nursery, we decided we just wanted to give back and say thanks.

""It was Simon’s idea – he suggested a sponsored walk so I thought ‘why not’? I think it will take us any time between 40 minutes and an hour, but my husband works for the local mountain rescue team so we will be well prepared.

"We had hoped to raise at least £50 and thought people would give a few pounds, but some of the donations have been £15 or £20, which is amazing.”

The family have set a target of £250 and have already reached the £200 mark.

All money raised will go towards funding baby sensory equipment, including bubble towers, which create a calm, relaxing atmosphere for developing babies.

Rebecca added: “Connall will aim to walk from the car park to the trig point all by himself – apart from mummy and daddy holding his hands sometimes!

"That will be no mean feat for someone with such little legs.”

Ashley Quirk, who runs Baby Blossoms, said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to the Duczak family for their support in fundraising towards our new sensory area for our children under two.

“It will promote a calm and relaxing environment and is a valuable way of supporting children in activities that will engage their senses and enrich their individual learning. It will offer unique experiences for the diverse range of children who attend Baby Blossoms.”

To support the family’s fundraising challenge, click here