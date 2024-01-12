The Harry Potter character was rated as the number one name for cats and dogs last year.

New research from Pets at Home has revealed a Harry Potter character's name has been rated as the most popular for both cats and dogs for a fourth consecutive year. ‘Luna’ – made popular by Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter continued to dominate.

Although it’s not dominating the charts yet, ‘Bambi’ takes the crown for seeing a substantial surge in new pet sign-ups with this name – a trend attributed to Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury naming their baby this.

The research, from Pets at Home’s VIP Puppy & Kitten Club which has a membership of 7.7million pet owners, highlights how owners continue to be influenced by pop culture references when it comes to the important task of naming their pet. Further examples include 'Wednesday' from Netflix’s Addams Family series; 'Bluey' inspired by the popular children's show; and ‘Margot’, following the box office hit Barbie movie.

The passing of dog lover Paul O'Grady is believed to have influenced the rise in the name 'Grady’ with pet lovers in 2023.

The full list is as follows:

Top Dog Names 2023 Luna - meaning ‘moon’ in Latin.

Teddy - meaning ‘wealthy protector’, ‘brave people’, or ‘God's gift’.

Milo - of German origin meaning ‘soldier’ or ‘merciful’.

Lola – a short form of the Spanish name Dolores, meaning ‘sorrows’.

Coco - a shorter version of the name, Soccoro.

Daisy – a flower symbolising ‘innocence’ and purity’.

Poppy – of Latin origin meaning ‘red flower’.

Buddy – a ‘friend’.

Bailey – meaning ‘berry clearing’.

Willow - meaning ‘willow tree’ and ‘freedom’.

Top Cat Names 2023

Luna.

Milo.

Simba – of Swahili origin, meaning lion.

Bella – meaning ‘beautiful’ in Italian.

Nala – of African origin, meaning success.

Coco.

Oreo – after the popular American chocolate biscuit.

Willow.

Kitty – a shortening of the word cat.

Loki – primarily a male name of Scandinavian origin that means Trickster god. Dr Karlien Heyrman, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, said: “Adding a pet to the family is an exciting time but selecting a name for your new arrival carries a significant weight – it can almost feel as big a decision as naming a baby.

"While there are no rules around what to call your pet, it is good to make sure it doesn’t sound similar to anyone else living in the home as it could be confusing for them. Opting for brief, endearing, and easily distinguishable names will undoubtedly enhance your chances of a prompt response when summoning your puppy or kitten.