Cat receives oxygen therapy after being rescued by emergency services following house fire in Salterforth
A cat received oxygen therapy after being rescued from a burning building in Salterforth by firefighters.
By Sean Gleaves
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 3:23pm
Four fire engines from Hyndburn, Great Harwood, Nelson and Colne attended a domestic property fire in Standing Stone Lane at around 8.30am on Monday, December 5.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and one dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the flames.
Most Popular
Fire service personnel rescued one cat from the property who received oxygen therapy.
Crews were in attendance for approximately three hours.