Cat needs a new home after spending four years cooped up in a shed in Wrea Green

A cat that spent four years locked in a cold back garden shed is in desperate need of a new home.

Purdey the four-and-a-half-year-old short-haired calico had a positive start in life, both into a loving home with three other kittens.

Purdey

But that all changed when, at three months old, her owners gave her away to an elderly family member who kept her in a garden shed her whole life, only taking her out to sit her on his lap.

Now she is in need of a new home after being taken in by Christine Ashton, who ran the Cat Protection Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde shelter on Moss Road, Lytham, for 20 years.

She said: “Almost immediately when the cat arrived it hissed at the dog. That got the dog barking back and obviously the cat arched its back, and the old man has thought the cat’s going to hurt the dog and has locked her in the shed, where she’s lived for four years.

“Despite this, she has come out a very nice little cat.”

Purdey’s elderly owner, who lived in Wrea Green, died just before Christmas, and Christine was approached by somebody who knew him and asked her to take the little cat in.

Even though she officially closed her shelter in February 2018 due to ongoing health problems, she agreed she would try to rehome Purdey due to her sad circumstances.

Christine, 72, said: “We have spayed her and vaccinated her and microchipped her. She’s ready to go.

“She’s incredibly friendly and very nosy because everything is new to her. She likes to play with everything.

“When she came to us she didn’t have a toy to her name."

Purdey is an easygoing cat that can adapt to households with other cats, dogs and children.

Christine said: “We think she’s spent a lot of time just sitting on the old man’s knee.. “We thought we’d be getting a feral cat that would be climbing the walls. She would have been desperate to get out of that shed so we expected she would be extremely neurotic, but she’s not.

“I can only put that down to the first three months of her life she lived in a normal household.”

People who want to meet Purdey should call Christine on (01253) 721268. Adoption will be subject to home checks beforehand.