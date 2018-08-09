Cat 'killed by man and dog' in Great Eccleston

A cat is believed to have been killed by a man and a dog in a Wyre village.

The incident happened around 10.40pm on August 7 on Barrows Lane, Great Eccleston, where the cat was later found with fatal injuries.

Garstang and Over Wyre police are looking to speak with a man in connection with the incident. He was walking a large, dark-coloured dog, similar in size to a setter or a retriever, that did not appear to be on a lead at the time.

A spokesman said: "We need your help to identify this male. I'm sorry for the quality of the image, but it is all we have."

Anyone with information is asked to email police on garstangoverwyreandpoulton.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quoting the reference number LC-20180807-1392.