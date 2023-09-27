Casualty treated for burns after fire breaks out at domestic property in Garstang
A casualty was treated for burns after a fire broke out at a home in Garstang.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Sep 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 18:12 BST
Firefighters from Garstang and Fulwood were called to reports of a domestic building fire in Lancaster Road at around 12.45pm on Wednesday (September 27).
The fire was out on arrival.
Crews administered first aid to one casualty who was suffering from burns before handing them over to care of the North West Ambulance Service.
Firefighters were in attendance for approximately one hour.
Crews returned to station and were made available for further calls.