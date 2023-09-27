Casualty treated for burns after fire breaks out at domestic property in Garstang

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters from Garstang and Fulwood were called to reports of a domestic building fire in Lancaster Road at around 12.45pm on Wednesday (September 27).

The fire was out on arrival.

Crews administered first aid to one casualty who was suffering from burns before handing them over to care of the North West Ambulance Service.

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately one hour.