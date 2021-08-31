Casualty treated by paramedics after house fire in Deepdale

Two fire engines from Preston station were called to the fire at a mid-terraced property in St Stephens Road at 3.23am.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and power tools to extinguish the fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause is still under investigation but added that police have not been involved.

Two fire engines from Preston station were called to the house fire at a mid-terraced home in St Stephens Road, Deepdale at 3.23am this morning (Tuesday, August 31). Pic: Google

An ambulance spokesman said: "We were called to this location in the early hours of this morning and sent an ambulance. We took one patient to hospital."

North West Ambulance Service said it could not provide further details on the patient and their injuries due to the incident taking place at a private address.

