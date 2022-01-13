Casualty taken to hospital by ambulance after house fire in Leyland
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Leyland last night (Wednesday, January 12).
Fire crews from Leyland and Chorley responded to the 999 call after a fire broke out at a home in Leyland Lane at around 5.40pm.
The fire was already out when crews arrived, but they found a casualty at the scene and called for the ambulance service.
Firefighters then gave medical treatment to the injured person before paramedics arrived and the casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.
A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland attended a house fire on Leyland Lane in Leyland.
"The fire was out on arrival. One casualty received medical treatment from fire service personnel and was conveyed to hospital by ambulance.
"Crews were in attendance for one hour and ten minutes."
