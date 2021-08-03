Casualty receives first aid after kitchen fire in Preston
A person was given first aid after a kitchen caught fire at a flat in Preston.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:31 pm
Two fire engines from Preston attended the scene in Friargate at around 3.05pm today (August 3).
The incident involved the kitchen of a first floor flat.
Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
One casualty received first aid from fire service personnel at the scene.
Crews were in attendance for 30 minutes.
