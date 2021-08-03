Casualty receives first aid after kitchen fire in Preston

A person was given first aid after a kitchen caught fire at a flat in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:31 pm

Two fire engines from Preston attended the scene in Friargate at around 3.05pm today (August 3).

The incident involved the kitchen of a first floor flat.

Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

One casualty received first aid from fire service personnel at the scene.

Crews were in attendance for 30 minutes.

Two fire engines from Preston attended a kitchen fire at a flat in Friargate.
