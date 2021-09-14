Casualty given first aid after fire breaks out in living room of Preston home

Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the scene in Langton Street at around 1.40am today (September 14).

The incident involved a fire in the living room of a domestic property that was well alight when crews arrived.

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and one positive pressure unit to extinguish the flames.

One casualty was given first aid, the fire service said.

Crews were at the scene for approximately two hours and 40 minutes.