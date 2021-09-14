Casualty given first aid after fire breaks out in living room of Preston home
One person was given first aid after a fire started in the living room of a home in Preston.
Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the scene in Langton Street at around 1.40am today (September 14).
The incident involved a fire in the living room of a domestic property that was well alight when crews arrived.
Firefighters used one breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and one positive pressure unit to extinguish the flames.
One casualty was given first aid, the fire service said.
Crews were at the scene for approximately two hours and 40 minutes.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.