Casualty airlifted to hospital after 'serious crash' in off-road Briercliffe quarry

Emergency services, including the police and members of Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue, were called to the incident at 8-30pm yesterday (Sunday).

One casualty was extracted from the vehicle by firefighters and dealt with by the North West Air Ambulance, before being flown to hospital.

Team paramedics assisted with treating the other casualty who had multiple injuries before they were extracted and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The emergency incident at Delf Hill. Photo credit: Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team

A spokesman for RPMR said: "The team were called out at 8-30pm to assist the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust with a farm vehicle accident near Delf Hill. As details became clear it was an ATV in the off-road quarry which had a serious crash. NWAS, NWAA, fire and police all on scene too.