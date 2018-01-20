Casualties cut from car after Blackpool crash

Several people were injured in a three-car crash in Blackpool.

​Fire crews attended a road traffic collision at the junction of Greenwood Avenue and Park Road at around 9pm last night.

When crews arrived they found the incident involved three vehicles with two casualties trapped inside one vehicle.

Firefighters used cutting and spreading equipment to release the casualties before handing them over to paramedics at the scene.

There were an additional two casualt​​ies also treated by ambulance crews at the scene too.

Firefighters were at the incident approximately 55 minutes.

Blackpool Fire tweeted after the incident that it was a good example of interagency work between themselves, police and the ambulance service.