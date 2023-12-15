The cast of Legally blonde: The Musical were tickled pink to be in Blackpool

The cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical arrive in Blackpool

The cast members from the show Legally Blonde: The Musical arrived in Blackpool this week to see the Tower turn pink ahead of the show's run next year.

The show, being presented by Encore Productions, comes to the Winter Gardens from March 6–9, 2024.

Based on the book and the 1991 film of the same name, the show tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner.

She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial.

Throughout the show, very few characters have faith in Elle, but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while staying true to herself.

This vibrant and empowering musical follows the journey of Elle as she transforms from fashionista to lawyer!

The show will feature two local leads getting the opportunity to appear in the Opera House at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens