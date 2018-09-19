Cash stolen at Fulwood Leisure Centre after break-in

A popular leisure centre in Preston has been broken into and cash stolen.

Fulwood Leisure Centre was targeted by thieves and money was taken from a safe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers responded to the break in at around 5:15am this morning.

"A window was smashed to gain entry and money was taken from a safe.

"Vending machines were also damaged and more money was taken from cash boxes that were broken into.

"We are unable to say how much cash was stolen at the moment."

The Black Bull Lane leisure centre is open as normal.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log reference 165 of September 19.