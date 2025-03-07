A major new brand of electric cars is now available in Lancashire for the first time.

Skywell UK has strengthened its network in northern England with the addition YCC Cars Limited as the main dealers for the county.

Based in Ribbleton Lane, Preston, YCC Cars’ customer-centric approach has built up a solid reputation since its foundation in 2011 and is now one of the top-rated dealerships in Lancashire. YCC Cars also operates a fully-operational workshop and MOT test centre with trained EV technicians. Skywell will also be sold by Any Colour Car Limited of Barnsley.

Skywell at YCC, Preston | Skywell

Skywell UK General Manager, David Clark said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Any Colour Car and YCC Cars to our growing network. Both businesses blend experience and enthusiasm, to offer a first-class customer experience. These new additions strengthen our presence in northern England, where new EV brands have struggled to gain a foot-holding, and where (from consumer feedback) buyers of new EV brands have felt a little forgotten.”

Kris Birdsall, Director at YCC Cars, remarked: “We have been hugely impressed by the quality of the Skywell BE11, and we are therefore proud to be the first Skywell representative for Lancashire. Coupled with its excellent value and sector-leading warranty, we’re confident that Skywell will prove to be a success with local car buyers”.

Range

Currently, Skywell offers the BE11, a D-segment all-electric family SUV offering owners generous levels of equipment, affordability, style, and practicality, and the vehicles are ready to test drive now.

Over the next 18 months, the all-electric Skywell Q (an all-new C-segment hatchback) and Skyhome saloon (an all-new D-segment all electric executive saloon) will join the BE11, in Skywell’s expanding passenger car range; along with a new large panel van to introduce Skywell into the UK commercial vehicle market.

All Skywell cars are backed by an industry-leading 7-year/ 100,000-mile vehicle warranty; an additional 8-year/155,000-mile warranty for the battery; and up to 10 years of Roadside Assistance in partnership with The AA.