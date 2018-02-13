Caravan fire spreads to nearby homes in Marton

Have your say

A fire started in a caravan and spread to two nearby homes in Marton, say fire services.

Crews arrived to find the fire well alight on Ribchester Avenue just before 7pm on Monday, February 12 with the fire beginning to spread to two neighbouring properties.

Fire crews immediately set about extracting an LPG cylinder that was located in the caravan and training a hose reel onto the fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control using one jet, two hose reels, breathing apparatus and a triple extension ladder. Lighting equipment and a ventilation unit were also in use at the incident.

Watch Manager Warren Topp said: "The fire was well alight by the time we arrived and the houses on each side of the caravan had started to ignite.

"It was a bit of a rush to get some water onto the fire but luckily there was a hydrant at the end of the road.

"We also managed to quickly get the LPG cyclinder out of the caravan.

"If that had been involved in the fire it would have meant the evacuation of the whole street.

"We placed fire fighters in the roof spaces of both properties to stop the fire from spreading through the buildings.

"There was a substantial amount of damage.

"The caravan was completely destroyed. And sections of both roofs on the neighbouring properties were damaged.

"Thankfully the fire did not spread to the other rooms. "

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around three hours.