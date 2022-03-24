Caravan fire involving two vehicles broke out in Charnock Richard last night
Two sets of fire crews attended the incident involving two caravans.
By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:17 pm
Last night, at 8:52 pm, two fire engines from Chorley and Bamber Bridge attended a caravan fire on Croston lane in Charnock Richard, Chorley.
The incident involved two caravans.
Fire fighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours and forty-five minutes.
