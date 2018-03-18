Car with missing wheel stopped on Lancashire motorway

A car was being driven on a stretch of Lancashire motorway with one of its wheels missing, traffic police have said.

Lancashire Road Police officers posted images of the offending vehicle online on Sunday, stating the driver "was unaware" of the problem.

The motorist now faces a day in court for "numerous driving offences" they said, having been stopped on the M55 between north Preston and Blackpool.

Officers added they were tipped off by a concerned member of the public after they spotted the car devoid of an entire tyre.

Officers posted on Twitter: "The driver was unaware what the problem was. They are now aware a day in court is coming for numerous offences."